What happened to Gabby Petito?
LIVE: Police searching for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie in Carlton Reserve
Live
Gabby Petito’s ‘odd’ final text message revealed
Where is Brian Laundrie? Timeline of FBI search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
LISTEN: 911 call sheds new light on incident before Gabby Petito disappeared
Gabby Petito investigation: Florida police search warrant provides new details
Brian Laundrie’s home searched by FBI in connection with Gabby Petito investigation
Video
Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Video
Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito; search continues for fiancé
Video
North Port police pause search for night as officers look for Gabby Petito’s fiancé at Carlton Reserve
Video
‘Brian is not missing, he’s hiding’: Search continues for fiancé of Gabby Petito
Video
More What happened to Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito Timeline
As Seen on 2 News
Spectrum hiring sales representatives in Dayton
PHDMC encouraging local jurisdictions to enforce mask mandates as 4th COVID wave surges
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
