DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspected bomb on a plane prompted a police response to an airport.

Police in Florida responded to Panama City’s International Airport for a report of a suspected bomb on a plane. The aircraft was moved to an isolated stretch of the tarmac and passengers were removed.

The suspicious object was reported as being in one of the plane’s bathrooms.

A special explosives canine unit inspected the aircraft. The canine unit quickly came to the determination that the object was not a bomb, but rather an adult diaper.

It is not currently clear how the diaper was mistaken for a bomb.