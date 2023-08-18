CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A retaining wall partially collapsed in a heavily-populated residential neighborhood in Cincinnati.
In Walnut Hills, a neighborhood within Cincinnati, first responders from the Cincinnati Fire and EMS were called to an area for a collapse on Thursday morning. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a stone retaining wall had collapsed.
Vehicles at the scene were shown on a photograph completely crushed.
“FF Tyler Leppert (yellow helmet) and FAO Scot Irvin along with our Heavy Rescue Firefighters use hydraulic tools to open and search this vehicle that was crushed by a stone retaining wall collapse this morning in Walnut Hills,” Cincy Fire & EMS said. “Fortunately no one was inside the vehicle at the time.”
Dust from the fall can be seen in the photo on the neighboring garbage cans and vehicles.