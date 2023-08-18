CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A retaining wall partially collapsed in a heavily-populated residential neighborhood in Cincinnati.

In Walnut Hills, a neighborhood within Cincinnati, first responders from the Cincinnati Fire and EMS were called to an area for a collapse on Thursday morning. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a stone retaining wall had collapsed.

Vehicles at the scene were shown on a photograph completely crushed.

Credit: Cincy Fire & EMS

“FF Tyler Leppert (yellow helmet) and FAO Scot Irvin along with our Heavy Rescue Firefighters use hydraulic tools to open and search this vehicle that was crushed by a stone retaining wall collapse this morning in Walnut Hills,” Cincy Fire & EMS said. “Fortunately no one was inside the vehicle at the time.”

Dust from the fall can be seen in the photo on the neighboring garbage cans and vehicles.