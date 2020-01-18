Wintry mix heads for the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected to pass through the Miami Valley Friday night into Saturday.
The area could see light ice or snow accumulation before the precipitation changes over to all rain Saturday morning.
Winter weather advisories are in place for the following counties:
- Champaign County: 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday
- Clark County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday
- Darke County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday
- Greene County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday
- Logan County: 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday
- Mercer County: 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday
- Miami County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday
- Montgomery County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday
- Preble County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday
- Shelby County: 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday
If you'll be driving around, be sure to use caution and slow down while traveling, as slick spots are likely to form on the roadways.
