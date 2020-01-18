Wintry mix heads for the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected to pass through the Miami Valley Friday night into Saturday.

The area could see light ice or snow accumulation before the precipitation changes over to all rain Saturday morning.

Winter weather advisories are in place for the following counties:

Champaign County: 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday

Clark County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday

Darke County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday

Greene County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday

Logan County: 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday

Mercer County: 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday

Miami County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday

Montgomery County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday

Preble County: 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday

Shelby County: 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday

If you’ll be driving around, be sure to use caution and slow down while traveling, as slick spots are likely to form on the roadways.

