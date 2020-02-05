Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Winter Weather Advisory in place through Thursday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the Miami Valley from 4 pm Wednesday through 10 am Thursday.

The following counties are under the advisory: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby.

Mixed precipitation is expected along with light icing on the roadways that could affect your commute during this period.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and slow down while traveling.

Click here for a look at the interactive radar.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS