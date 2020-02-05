Winter Weather Advisory in place through Thursday morning

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the Miami Valley from 4 pm Wednesday through 10 am Thursday.
The following counties are under the advisory: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby.
Mixed precipitation is expected along with light icing on the roadways that could affect your commute during this period.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution and slow down while traveling.
