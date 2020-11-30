Winter Weather Advisory in effect in the Miami Valley until Tuesday

Weather

FILE (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Miami Valley from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said rain will move south to north across the region early Monday morning. Temperatures will begin to drop as a cold front moves through the region from the NE to the SW. This will drop temperatures both aloft and at the surface. Snow will start to mix in after 6 a.m. The NWS said all rain will turn to snow after 2 p.m. Monday. Up to two inches of snow accumulation is possible in central Miami Valley.

Winter Watches and Warnings

Wet roads are expected throughout the day with pavements becoming slick later tonight as temperatures drop below freezing.

