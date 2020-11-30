Winter Weather Advisory in effect in the Miami Valley until Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Miami Valley from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

[510 am] Rain has spread across the entire region with some snow mixed in for a few locations. The rain will mix with and change to snow generally from west to east through the day. Snow will occur tonight and taper off on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/byAQrpiEuj — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 30, 2020

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said rain will move south to north across the region early Monday morning. Temperatures will begin to drop as a cold front moves through the region from the NE to the SW. This will drop temperatures both aloft and at the surface. Snow will start to mix in after 6 a.m. The NWS said all rain will turn to snow after 2 p.m. Monday. Up to two inches of snow accumulation is possible in central Miami Valley.

Wet roads are expected throughout the day with pavements becoming slick later tonight as temperatures drop below freezing.