Winter Weather Advisory in effect in the Miami Valley, slick conditions expected

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Miami Valley until 3 p.m Monday.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said snow accumulation is forecasted to be less than an inch and ice accumulation will be around one-tenth of an inch or less. A warm front will bring temperatures above freezing into the afternoon with a transition to rain for the evening commute.
Slippery road conditions could impact the morning commute. Drivers should allow for extra time to travel between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
