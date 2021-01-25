Winter Weather Advisory in effect in the Miami Valley, slick conditions expected

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Miami Valley until 3 p.m Monday.

[4:50 AM] More wintry weather is on tap Today. A band of precipitation is forecast to overspread the area this morning. Freezing rain mixed with snow during the morning and into the afternoon will lead to icy conditions. pic.twitter.com/mCMo8G2Lue — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 25, 2021

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said snow accumulation is forecasted to be less than an inch and ice accumulation will be around one-tenth of an inch or less. A warm front will bring temperatures above freezing into the afternoon with a transition to rain for the evening commute.

Slippery road conditions could impact the morning commute. Drivers should allow for extra time to travel between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Keep up with the weather where you are by downloading the free Storm Team 2 App from your App store.