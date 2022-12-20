Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter weather is moving in ahead of the holidays, and several Miami Valley counties are on the lookout for severe storms.

According to the alerts, these storms could include a combination of falling snow and wind gusts up to 55 mph, causing multiple hazards. Drivers should watch for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

The following counties are currently under a severe watch for winter storms:

Champaign County

Darke County

Logan County

Mercer County

Miami County

Shelby County

Wayne County

