DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter weather is moving in ahead of the holidays, and several Miami Valley counties are on the lookout for severe storms.
According to the alerts, these storms could include a combination of falling snow and wind gusts up to 55 mph, causing multiple hazards. Drivers should watch for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
The following counties are currently under a severe watch for winter storms:
- Champaign County
- Darke County
- Logan County
- Mercer County
- Miami County
- Shelby County
- Wayne County
