DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter weather is moving in ahead of the holidays, and several Miami Valley counties are on the lookout for severe storms.

Winter Watches and Warnings

According to the alerts, these storms could include a combination of falling snow and wind gusts up to 55 mph, causing multiple hazards. Drivers should watch for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

The following counties are currently under a severe watch for winter storms:

  • Champaign County
  • Darke County
  • Logan County
  • Mercer County
  • Miami County
  • Shelby County
  • Wayne County

To keep up with current weather alerts in your area, click here.