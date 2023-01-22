DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling.

Winter Weather Alerts

As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley.

A short time after, a Winter Storm Warning was issued for Butler, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties. All advisories and warnings have since been canceled by NWS in Wilmington.

Several counties issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency on Sunday morning as well. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck moved to cancel the emergency for Montgomery County Sunday afternoon.

Driving in the Snow

Drivers in a part of northern Montgomery County were running into a bit of a traffic delay after snow fell.

Huber Heights Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that police have responded all day to reports of numerous slide-offs. Dispatch said crews had closed a portion on I-70 eastbound in Huber Heights to get a car turned around after sliding.

The ODOT camera at State Route 201 and Brandt Pike in Huber Heights facing the highway showed the backup around 3 p.m.

Traffic Backup (ODOT Camera)

AAA Public Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens says AAA crews responded to around 150 calls for roadside assistance. The calls into AAA for help peaked around 10 a.m.

“If you do need to go out, we encourage you to slow down,” Hitchens said.

Winter Fun

People from across the area have displayed their spirit of winter fun, such as a snow person sent in to 2 NEWS by a viewer from Dayton.

Snow Person built in Dayton (Courtesy: Charles Cornett)