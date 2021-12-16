DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With temperatures in the upper 50s, wind speeds are expected to be sustained this afternoon with a likely chance of showers. Wind speeds have been recorded at 24 to 34 mph.

According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologists Jamie Jarosik, a cold front will be leading the way for rain around 2 pm to 3 pm Thursday afternoon. Showers are expected to taper off into the evening, with temperatures in the lower 30s.

The National Weather Service warned to secure loose items such as patio furniture and umbrellas. Don’t forget your trash cans as well.

[5:30 AM] The winds you heard throughout the night will continue into the early afternoon. Rain moves in during the afternoon and evening, and a cold front ushers in cooler temperatures this evening and overnight. pic.twitter.com/qEzS5pezdP — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 16, 2021

