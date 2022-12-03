Rain and gusty winds Saturday morning accompanied a strong cold front that ushered in winter temperatures that dropped from the 50s into the 30s. With abundant sunshine, temperatures never recovered but brisk winds are slowly diminishing. Overnight temperatures will bottom out near 20 and with full sunshine on Sunday, we should get near 40 to finish the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and much colder. Low 20

SUNDAY: Chilly AM, sunny & bright. High 40

Unsettled weather is expected for the week ahead with several days having chances of rain. Highs will be near or above normal in the 40s and 50s throughout the week.