DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The low pressure system that has been spinning in place west of the Miami Valley for days is finally starting to move eastward. As it does, it’ll bring a chance of a few rain showers Thursday afternoon. Any rain could be mixed with a little sleet or snow by the evening followed by a snow shower later Thursday night.

After highs in the lower 40s Thursday, we’ll only rise into the upper 30s on Friday and we could even see a passing snow flurry or two.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, but staying dry. Low 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain shower possible during the afternoon. Some sleet or snow could be mixed in by the evening. High 43

THURSDAY NIGHT: A wintry mix possible in the evening followed by a snow shower or a few flurries overnight. Low 31

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered snow flurries. High 38

The last weekend of 2023 will bring mainly dry conditions and seasonable temperatures in the lower 40s. The only exception could be as you’re ringing in the new year on New Year’s Eve (Sunday evening.) There is a slight chance of a rain/snow mix then. That same wintry mix may stick around for the first day of 2024 on Monday.