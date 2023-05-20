DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A huge area of high pressure now over the central and upper Plains will move over the Miami Valley Sunday. It will bring sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures in the mid 70s. As the high slides to our east Sunday night and Monday, our winds will turn southerly and that will set the stage for a Summer-like warm-up.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cool. Low 49

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer and very pleasant. High 76

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool. Low 54

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warmer. High 79

The aforementioned high will park itself across the U.S. east coast for much of the upcoming week bringing temperatures in the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front ushers in cooler air for Thursday and Friday. We should remain rain-free throughout the week.