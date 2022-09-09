We’re wrapping up what has been a gorgeous three-day stretch. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to carry the sunny, dry weather into the weekend.

Plenty of Gulf moisture along with an approaching low-pressure system and cold front from the northwest will spell rain for the Miami Valley. While we’ll be able to salvage a good chunk of Saturday with only spotty showers starting to arrive by mid to late afternoon, Sunday is looking quite wet.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight. Staying dry. Low 66

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower mid to late afternoon. Seasonably warm. High 80

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 65

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A few embedded thunderstorms possible. High 78

Scattered rain showers will extend into the first couple days of next week and it will feel very Fall-like as highs on Monday and Tuesday will struggle to reach the lower 70s.