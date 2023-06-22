DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After a mainly dry Thursday, showers will start to move back into the Miami Valley late Thursday evening and linger through much of Friday morning, making for a wet commute. These showers will be rotating around the north and west side of a large low pressure system now over north Georgia. That low will slowly slide to our east on Friday.

While the chances of rain are still not zero, we’ll see much drier air move in Friday night through Sunday afternoon before a more potent, fast-moving storm system arrives. This one could bring some stronger storms, especially Sunday evening and night.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers developing by late evening into the overnight. Low 63

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, most numerous in the morning. Continued unseasonably cool. High 73

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of shower or isolated thunderstorm, mainly in the evening. Low 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High 82

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Some storms could become strong or even severe. High 85

More rain is likely Monday with lesser chances on Tuesday. Sunshine and drier conditions are expected by Wednesday into Thursday.