DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new prediction by the “Farmers’ Almanac” could send the Miami Valley into an actual winter experience.

In the winter outlook released by the organization, the entire Miami Valley is expected to have cold temperatures and stormy conditions during the wintertime.

None of the states are forecasted to experience warmer-than-normal temperatures for the winter time, according to the group. A majority of the U.S. is expected to see cold, low temperatures and more snow.

However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a post that the northern hemisphere could expect El Niño conditions through winter 2023 to 2024.