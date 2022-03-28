DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the weekend snow and cold temperatures, you may be wondering when this will all come to an end.



Well there is some positive news to report for the month of April. The average last snowfall for the year in Dayton is March 29, and the average last day of seeing more than an inch of snow is March 9. The latest snowfall of over an inch ever in Dayton occurred on April 21, 1901 with 3.5 inches of snow falling. Snow chances drop tremendously in the month of April. The month from 2000 until 2021 saw only 20 days of measurable snowfall. That is around one day per month, and only 3.03% of April days in those years have had snowfall, so April snowfall is not out of the question, but it is few and far between.

We may have to deal with cold temperatures, as the average last date for below freezing temperatures takes place on April 16. The latest day temperatures have fallen below freezing at the Dayton International Airport was on May 10 in two separate years: 1947 and 1966.



From 2000 to 2021, 112 days had below freezing temperatures, which account for nearly 17 percent of days in April over that period. April averages five days of below freezing temperatures. We may see some of those days to start off the month of April off as we are expecting temperatures to be below normal.