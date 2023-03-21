WEST CARROLLTON, OH (WDTN) — Getting through severe weather requires a plan for when it inevitably strikes. It’s important to create one and know what to do when strong storms move through.

Lead times for severe weather warnings have increased over the years, and is currently around 13 minutes, but not all storms are alike, and that is why it is important to have multiple ways of receiving watches and warnings to put your plan into action in a quick manner.

Logan Clark, NWS Wilmington meteorologist said, “Sometimes we hope to give several minutes of lead time, but it could be just a matter of seconds for when that tornado warning is issued that you actually do have time to take action.”

If you are in your car under a tornado warning, get off the road and into a sturdy building if possible. Taking shelter under an overpass is not advised, as tornadic winds can turn flying debris into a missile.

Dr. Jana Houser, Meteorology associate professor at Ohio State said, “When you have winds that are coming together and kind of hitting that embankment, ultimately what it does is it actually forces all of that air into the underpass. And as a result, it creates a wind tunnel scenario. So essentially, you actually accelerate the winds underneath that overpass.”

Living in a mobile home is unsafe when severe weather strikes, accounting for roughly 40% of tornado deaths. You should always have your eyes on the weather forecast for the day in order to evacuate if needed.

Houser said, “People who are living in mobile homes understand that mobile homes are never a safe option to shelter in, ever. It doesn’t even take winds that are as strong as tornado winds to basically completely overturn a mobile home.”

If a tornado is imminent on the roadway, don’t get out, and cover your head below the windshield to prevent flying debris from hitting you.