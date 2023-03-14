DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You may have enjoyed the last 2 months of above normal temperatures, but will the warmth spur pollen count in the near future?

It has been an exceptionally warm start to the year with January and February coming in the top 5 warmest in the record books. With the warmer winter, trees are able to metabolize quicker, growing sooner.

Dr. Don Cipollini, Professor of biology at Wright State University said, “It could lead to an earlier onset of, you know, pollen production that then would lead to little earlier onsets of seasonal allergies for people who have allergies to tree pollen.”

Even though the winter has been warm, a small cooldown like we are going through right now can slow the growth process.

Cipollini said, “This kind of weather is good for plants this time of year. It holds them back, just as you said, and prevents them from budding and leafing and flowering, too early.”

Even with those cold spells during this warm winter, less damage to trees occur, which can jumpstart allergy season.

Cipollini said, “It would typically predict this a quicker, stronger start to the growing season, which could mean that they will grow more in this upcoming year.”

It’s always a good idea to see your doctor and get tested before the season.

Kenneth Mendez, President & CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America said, “We always encourage you to see your doctor, see a specialist, if possible, to understand what your triggers are. And sometimes they’ll have you start your allergy medication even before the allergy season starts.”

In the short term, temperatures will mainly be well above normal, and you may be reaching for the daily allergy medicine very soon if you have not.