DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Although yesterday was Halloween, it was no trick! The Miami Valley saw its first snow flurries of the season on Tuesday.

Video captured at the Champaign County Board of Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 31 shows snow falling in the parking lot.

Another video from Mad River Mountain in Valley Hi shows some of the first flurries in the Miami Valley for 2023.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on Oct. 18, 1989. Dayton picked up 0.20″ on that date.

While snow has been measured in the month of October, the average date of the first measurable snow is not until Nov. 24. When we say “measurable” snow, we mean a tenth of an inch or more.

