DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Air Show is taking place a bit later than normal this year. After years of holding the event in late June, organizers moved it to early July in 2021 and this year it’s taking place at the end of July. This year it is paying off with outstanding weather expected this weekend.

One of the hottest times of the year is in July, however, this year will be on the cool side with lots of sunshine, which is prime for getting out and having an eye in the sky.

“The good weather always brings more people out. That is something that we can count for regularly, but you know if for some reason it gets extremely hot in the next few days then we are prepared to accommodate that too with medical staff that we have here in case anyone should overheat,” said Shiela Wallace, media relations for the Dayton Air Show.

Even with cooler temperatures, it is still important to take precautions to stay safe in the sun while enjoying the show.

Wallace said, “We try to encourage people before they leave home to hydrate even before they are out of their house, for the couple of days beforehand. Light colored clothing, hats, sunscreen particularly.”

Dream Flights, a foundation that provides free flights to veterans who live in senior housing communities, is excited to take advantage of the sunshine, showing off one of their planes.

Darryl Fisher, president of Dream Flights, said, “It’s gonna be just beautiful weather here.”

He continued saying, “Coming from out of town and having an airplane on static display, it’s going to be a lot of fun talking about the history of our airplane, introducing people to what we do with our mission in the airplane, and it’s just a wonderful place to do that.”

The Dayton Air Show will be on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at the Dayton International Airport. General admission tickets can be purchased at the gate or on their website daytonairshow.com.