DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Communities are cleaning up while the National Weather Service surveyed the damage after powerful storms swept through the Miami Valley Sunday. The National Weather Service concluded that the damage was not the result of a tornado.



A little before 6 p.m. on Sunday, a tornado warning was issued for parts of Greene and Montgomery counties. The rotation moved through Oakwood, causing some wind damage, then Kettering where the bulk of the damage was located at Ketwood Apartments, before making it to Beavercreek, leaving additional damage along its trail and causing panic for those in its path.

Stephen Bennett, a Kettering resident said, “Well it came through with a lot of rain and then all of a sudden it was like a big whoosh which came through the front window out of the west side. And I saw everything bending and stuff flying all over the place, and I saw the trees go down, limbs flying all over.”

As the system crossed the Montgomery-Greene County line, residents were well prepared, so no one was injured in the county.

“I’m incredibly proud to see how the community responded to the emergency,” Said Ethan Raby, acting director for Greene County Emergency Management Agency. “Everyone was well informed. They stayed vigilant and were informed and took shelter when they needed to and this kept everyone safe.”

As a lifelong Kettering resident, Bennett said he has never experienced this and is thankful that he made it out with only a few broken limbs on his tree.

“It’s just dramatic,” Bennet said. ” I mean I have never been through anything like this before, so it was kind of scary for my wife and I. But hey, we made it through it and hopefully we be better for it.”

The National Weather Service determined that the damage was caused by damaging winds with maximum winds up to 70 miles per hour.