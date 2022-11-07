Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures will come crashing down this week, and residents will be turning the air off, shutting the windows, and cranking the heat up.

Heating on average accounts for over half of your energy bill. With rising prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many households will be paying more to stay warm this winter. Reducing the amount of energy when you are not in your home is one way to save big.

AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel said, “Turn down the thermostat to 68 degrees, and then in the evening when you are out of the house, or during the day when you’re out of the house, or when you are going to bed turn that down another 8 degrees, because that will also help your furnace efficiently use the heating and cooling elements.”

With today’s technology you can have your heating optimized without constantly changing the thermostat, cutting down on your monthly bill, and receiving reports on when you use energy the most.

Kabel says, “Most people need to look into maybe a smart thermostat or a WiFi thermostat. You know those behavioral thermostats really help in terms of managing to your lifestyle and equating to the things that are optimum for your home.”

With rising costs for energy, one of the largest energy suppliers in the Miami Valley, AES Ohio, has the “Gift of Power”, a program to help those who have trouble paying or have fallen on hard times and are in danger of having service disconnected.

“Whether it’s a medical need and other needs, and they need this one time assistance to help them pay their utility bill and keep them warm during the winter heating season,” Kabel says.

“That’s so important, it’s important for us as a community, as a community partner, and it’s mostly important for the friends and the neighbors that we call our customers.”

Switching to LED lights, making sure your furnace is maintained, and clearing debris from vents are other ways to save money without breaking the bank.