DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley has the potential to see severe weather on Thursday.

A shower is expected early in the day Thursday, but the severe potential is focused on the afternoon, going into the evening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington has issued a Wind Advisory for Butler, Clinton and Warren counties. The advisory will be in affect from 12 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

NWS says storms will quickly move out of the area after developing.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says minor wind damage is possible. Wind gusts may be up around 40 to 45 miles per hour and gusts are possible in the Dayton, Xenia and Richmond Ind. areas.

The northern counties in the Miami Valley will be under a slight risk of the possibility of severe weather, mainly above I-70.

While damaging winds are the main threat, a brief isolated tornado can’t be ruled out in the northern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern counties at a 2 percent probability of a tornado.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-50s, with the southern-most counties of the Miami Valley reaching around 60 degrees.

