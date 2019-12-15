Snow will make a messy commute Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow is coming to the Miami Valley Sunday night into Monday morning and it could make a mess for people commuting Monday moring.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said snow will become likely after 9 p.m. Sunday and widespread after midnight. 1-2 inches of snow is likely with isolated areas seeing 3 inches. Some freezing rain will also be possible on Monday morning.

Additional snowfall is likely Monday night and Tuesday morning. After that, the rest of the week looks dry with a chance for sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures will be very cold mid-week, but closer to normal by the end of the week.

2 NEWS, Storm Team 2 and WDTN.com will be monitoring the weather conditions closely and keeping you updated as the snow falls.

