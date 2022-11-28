Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — Slushy, snow covered, slippery roads are never fun to drive on.

Thankfully, snow plows clear roadways for all to drive on, and with low snow totals last winter communities have a large surplus in salt.

John Schweickart, Miami Township director of Public Works said, “Behind us, we have about 1800 tons.”

He continued saying, “We anticipate getting through the winter with the salt that we have behind us, but we’re prepared to buy more.”

The price of rock salt just like gasoline fluctuates. For salt, Miami Township is paying around $83 a ton compared to last years $55 a ton. The surplus they have from the previous season may prove to be key in keeping future spending down.

He said, “We hope the economy comes back and then the salt prices go down and then we can stock our barn at a cheaper rate in the near future. It all just depends on what the economy shows for us.”

Washington Township, which saw nearly a 50% increase in salt prices this year and currently have 2000 tons of salt, plans for fluctuations in the market every year to not burden taxpayers.

Kate Trangenstein, Washington Township communications manager said, “The price of salt does not impact our taxpayers here in Washington Township.”

She continued saying, “We adjust our budget accordingly every year. So if we have a year where perhaps the winter isn’t as bad, then we’re able to stockpile a bit of that and then adjust our budget accordingly for the next year.”

The city of Dayton is paying 32% more and Beavercreek is paying 61% more than last year for salt, but both are in good standing with leftovers from previous years.