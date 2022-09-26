DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gas prices usually drop with less demand in the fall, but that hasn’t been the case this year, with prices going back up in the past week.

Gas prices have been falling all summer, but the 98 day streak of lower gas prices has come to an end this week. All eyes are on the Gulf as Hurricane Ian is barreling down towards the United States. Refineries along the coast in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi are cautious as they watch every forecast update.

Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager at AAA said, “So our experts are telling us that the path of Hurricane Ian isn’t really expected to impact gas prices because it is more along the Florida panhandle line, of course we know that hurricanes can quickly change paths.”



The midwest has seen a large jump in gas prices. Ohio saw an average increase of 17 cents from just a week ago. This comes less than a week after a fire claimed the lives of two workers at a BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. The refinery produces 600,000 gallons of jet fuel, 3.8 million gallons of gasoline, and 1.3 million gallons of diesel on a daily basis.



Hitchens said, “With things like fires and natural disasters or hurricanes, usually as soon as they pass through and they can get the refineries back up and running things kind of level out again. So I would say probably a week or two hopefully things will get back to normal.”



The increase impacts everyone’s wallets.



Jeff Roberts, a Moraine resident said, “Of course there is not as much money left over in the coffers at the end of the month.”

Some are hurting more than others.

Roberts said, “People who are on fixed incomes, elderly folks that can’t go out and get another job or do something else, it’s crazy. I mean it’s making it very hard on everybody I feel.”

Both victims were reportedly members of United Steelworkers Local 1-346. The refinery is still closed following that fire.