DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – After an EF-2 tornado hit north of Toledo without a warning in June, Gov. Mike DeWine wanted the National Weather Service to explain why a warning was not issued.

It shines a light on a problem meteorologists tracking storms have long faced, partly due to humans but mostly to geometry.

At its most basic, a radar sends a beam of energy waves into the atmosphere. When the waves hit an object, they scatter in all directions and the remaining energy returns to the radar, creating an image.

The problem arises because radar can’t scan directly parallel to the ground due to obstacles and the curvature of the earth.

“We have a lot of stuff at the ground,” said Dr. Jana Houser, Associate Professor at Ohio State University. “There’s hills, there’s trees, buildings, etc., and all of these things act to basically block the radar beam. So the radar is going to hit objects like that, and it’s not going to be able to penetrate through.”

Holding a ruler against a basketball, with the point of contact standing in for the radar emitter, illustrates how the distance between the radar waves (the ruler) and the earth’s surface (the basketball) increases the further out you go. The area between the ruler and basketball is invisible to the radar.

The problem is made even worse by radar emitters being angled so their waves can pass over ground obstacles such as trees and buildings. With an angle of at least 0.5 degrees, the radar waves diverge even more quickly from the earth’s surface.

This radar “blind spot” means that some areas do not receive the vital data of the lowest hundred feet of a storm.

Dr. Houser said, “Tornado winds, for example, are oftentimes concentrated in the lowest, you know, several hundred feet to 1,000 to 2,000 feet or so of the atmosphere, especially as the tornadoes are first, kind of starting to ramp up.

This creates a tough situation for meteorologists in charge of issuing warnings. The Terminal Doppler Weather Radar near Troy helps the National Weather Service in the northern Miami Valley by providing gap coverage. The drawback to the radar is the inability to penetrate through heavy rain.

“That does help us supplement, especially with velocity products, what’s happening closer to the ground, ” said NWS Wilmington meteorologist Matthew Campbell. “So below 4,000 feet, we can see a lot of what’s happening and very quick rapid refresh time. So you’re talking sometimes up to every minute.”

While radar is the most important tool for warnings, the National Weather Service can use other products to help with warnings.

“We can always pretty much see how tall the storm top gets,” said Campbell. “Is it getting to 30,000, 40,000, 50,000 feet? That can give us an idea of what could be happening at the surface. And then again, is there broad rotation aloft? How persistent has it been? Is there a vertical continuity to that?”

The issue signifies the importance of storm spotters, as ground truth of a tornado is the best way to confirm a touchdown.