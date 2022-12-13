Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No one wants to wake up to a flood and a burst water pipe, but there are cheap, inexpensive ways to protect your house instead of paying thousands of dollars in repairs.

J.L. Hirt, HVAC install manager at Ed’s Heating Cooling Plumbing Electric said, “They’ll burst when they freeze, but you’re not going to know it until it thaws out.”

Old man winter brings shorter days, colder temperatures, and has a way to highlight any little crack in the wall to the outside environment.

Hirt said, “When the water freezes, it expands and that will cause the pipe to burst. It’s due to a draft coming through a wall or a crack in the foundation or something like that, hitting it.”

Pipes burst due to the pressure of ice on the pipes. By dripping the exposed pipes, pressure is removed from the pipe. Another way is to cover the exposed pipes.

“A lot of times people remove a vent or something like that and not realize that they’ve got cold air blowing through. So just making sure everything’s sealed, insulated. Just take a quick look around the outside of the house. Take a quick look around in a crawl space or a basement.”

In the event that the pipes have burst, it’s important to know how to shut it off and reduce the amount of damage done to your property.

Hirt said, “Know where your main shut off is. Every homeowner should know where the shut off is in their house. So, if you do experience a burst pipe, the first thing to do is go shut that off. A lot of rural residents, you should know where you’re well shut off is to kill the power to it and also to shut the valve off.”

Hirt said they usually see burst pipes occur when temperatures get down to the teens or single digits.