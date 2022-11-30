Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — A blast of late November thunderstorms left Dayton cleaning up trees and electric companies working on downed power lines.

The potent system stretched lengthwise down to the Gulf of Mexico. The main threat were the winds for two different reasons.

A surge of strong winds just above the surface known as the low-level jet moved over the Miami Valley early into the night, and because cold air is denser than warm air, strong winds can reach the surface.

As the night progressed, the cold front moved through, and thanks to changes in pressure and temperatures over a short distance, strong winds gusts are a result. I spoke to residents about their experience as a tree fell in the middle of the road.

Dayton resident Davion Walder said, “It was crazy man. Trees falling down. I was in the house sleeping, I just heard a big boom sound, I’m like what the, I came outside, and the tree was outside, I’m like dang.”

Dayton resident Waun Foordend said, “We was walking right past here, and then we heard the tree shaking. First it was this little branch that fell off that tree. So then we like, we finna die, so then we hurried up and ran that way and then the tree fell and all that, so I am like, that could have been us under that tree.”

AES Ohio said that a total of under 1,000 customers lost power last night with downed power lines being the main culprit, but have since been restored as power crews worked through the night and in the morning.

Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communications at AES Ohio said, “All customers have been restored.”

She continued saying, “When events like this happen or are in the forecast, we make sure that our crews and our line crews, our vegetation crews are all prepared to handle those outages and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

We are not in the clear yet, as going into the weekend windy conditions will be around.