CLAYTON, OHIO (WDTN)- The Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up for another winter season with what they call a “dry run.”

ODOT is beginning preparation on their winter equipment, inspecting every inch of every vehicle and equipment, taking them through a 150-point inspection from the plow blade to the salt spreader.

As temperatures cool through the remaining days of October, the chances we could see some snow on the ground will continue to increase, and ODOT does not want to be caught off guard.

“Mother nature is fickle,” said Mandi Dillon, ODOT Southwest Ohio Public Information Officer. “We never know what she’s going to decide to do. And so even though we follow the radar and we watch everything, we want to make sure that we’re prepared.

“So we always try to get out there in October, November, make sure that everything is up and running in case we get that early storm.”

Any breakdown on the road is lost time and snowy roads.

“That’s a big trust, because if you break down out there, I mean, it could be a while before the mechanic or anybody could get to you,” said Chuck Ashmore, ODOT Highway Technician.

The first snowflakes have not fallen yet, but the plow drivers are itching to get out and plow.

When asked if this is his favorite time of the year, Ashmore agreed. When asked why, he said, “Just to plow. If you’ve never done it, and that’s why I tell everybody you’re either going to love it or you’re going to hate it. There’s no in-between.”

Plow hits from the past winter are down more than half the previous year, but ODOT reminds drivers to not crowd the plows, so drivers can get to where they need to be on time and safely.

“There is a lot going on behind those plows,” said Dillon. “These are large pieces of equipment and they have a lot of moving parts. So we want to make sure that everyone gives them space to do what they need to do to get those roads clear so that everyone can make it to their destination safely.”

ODOT is looking for plow drivers with a valid CDL for the upcoming winter season.