DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage in the Miami Valley on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service Wilmington said in a tweet on Tuesday, Feb. 28 that crews would be surveying damage in Clark County possibly into Champaign County, Pickaway County and Butler County possibly into Montgomery County.

Another tweet reads, “Preliminary results will be reported when a determination is made regarding whether the storm in question was tornadic or not. A final report will likely be issued later in the day.”

