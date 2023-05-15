DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Your lawn is part of the largest “crop” that is grown in the United States every year by area.

As flowers begin to bloom, pollinators such as bees, birds, and insects are looking to forage through the various flowers around the Miami Valley.

According to the USDA, pollinators provide over $18 billion in revenue to crop production every year and pollinate more than 100 U.S. grown crops. But spring is a vulnerable time for these pollinators.

Lisa Zoromski, Biologist at Five Rivers MetroParks, said, “It’s a critical time because there are limited food resources for them, limited of flowers in the environment, limited habitat.”

The resources they are looking for is in your front yard.

Katy Lucas, Environmental Educator for the Centerville-Washington Township Parks District, said, “Pollinators are just looking for some of our less conspicuous nectar sources, and a lot of those can actually pop up in our yards if we refrain from mowing for a certain period of time.”

The month has been dubbed, “No Mow May”, but it does not mean avoiding yard work for the month, but to be conscious about how you are treating your lawn.

Zoromski said, “Reducing or stopping pesticides on your lawns will also help all insect species that are present.”

Letting grass grow long may not be appealing to everyone, but planting a garden of native plants can be just as effective.

Lucas said, “The key is to focus on native plants that have a wide variety of bloom times.”

Consult with local laws and Homeowners Association rules before making any changes to lawn.