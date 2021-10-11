DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – High temperatures are running 10-13 degrees above normal the last three days.

The above normal temperature trend will last through Friday. A ridge of high pressure is parked over the south. A weakening low pressure system will briefly drop temperatures into the 70s on Tuesday, but the ridge will persist with another chance for 80 degree high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dayton has recorded five days of high at or above 80 degrees during the month of October.

DATE HIGH NORMAL RECORD Oct. 2 80 72 94-2019 Oct. 5 81 71 93-1900 Oct. 9 80 69 86-1939 Oct. 10 82 69 86-2010 Oct. 11 81 68 87-1928 Hot October Temperatures

This has only happened 15 of the last 100 Octobers.

We will likely record temperatures back around 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday bringing the October 2021 total up to seven 80 degree days. This last happened in 2018.

The record number of 80 degree days over the last 100 years came in 1920 when Dayton recorded 14 days in the 80s.

Overall it’s not uncommon to see an 80 degree temperature pop up in the first complete month of fall. Dayton has recorded at least one in 68 of the last 100 years.

On average the latest 80 degree day for the year comes on Oct. 7.

The latest 80 degree temperature was recorded last year on Nov. 8.

Download the free Storm Team 2 App and stay up to date about the weather where you are. Find it HERE.