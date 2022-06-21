DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Lightning strikes at 50,000 degrees. That is five times hotter than the surface of the sun. This week is Lightning Safety Awareness Week, and brings with it many ways of understanding lightning and how to stay safe.



Thunderstorms need sufficient moisture and instability. As the sun heats the surface, cumulus clouds begin to grow into towering cumulus and then into cumulonimbus clouds that are tens of thousands of feet in the atmosphere. At a certain level, rain becomes graupel and ice. Collisions between the particles cause electrical charges to separate. In a thunderstorm there is an updraft and downdraft. Positive charges move to the top of the storm with the updraft and negative charges to the cloud base with the downdraft.

A negative cloud-to-ground strike occurs when a negatively charged stepped leader moves towards the ground, and a positive streamer rises from the surface, connecting and producing a lightning bolt. A positive cloud-to-ground strike is similar, but occurs at the top of the atmosphere in the anvil cloud where there are no negatively charged particles below it, making it rarer than a negative, only accounting for around 5 to 10% of cloud-to-ground strikes. The positively charged stepped leader meets a negative charge from the surface, producing a lightning bolt.



Fishing is the lead factor in lightning-related deaths, as lightning is attracted to the tallest object in a given area. Lightning is able to strike the same place twice, thunderstorms producing an estimated 20 to 25 million bolts a year. Lightning can also enter the structure of your house.



When you hear thunder roar, head indoors. Lightning can strike as far away as 10 to 15 miles away from the parent storm. Avoid using plumbing, faucets and electronics that are plugged in. Avoid going outside until 30 minutes after you last hear thunder.