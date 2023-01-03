Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Exactly a week apart, we have set polar opposite records. Going from a record low on December 23 to tying a record high last Friday, and we set a record high Tuesday. But those large changes in temperatures can have an effect on your health.

-9 degrees was the low on December 23rd as an Arctic front blasted through much of the United States. Just a week later, highs got to 63 degrees, reducing ice and snow to liquid, evident at the Five Rivers MetroParks ice rink. With the influx of warm, moist air, those suffering from allergies begin to experience swelling of the sinuses.

Dr. Joseph Allen, Regional medical director for Premier Health, said, “When it gets warm like this, and it’s raining the humidity is really high. So those things can elicit different types of allergens, if you will, that cause some folks to have reactions that the sinuses are going to swell up. It’s going to make it more prone for bacterial infections. You’re going to feel kind of crummy.

Dr. Allen said that people usually mistake swollen sinuses for a more serious viral infection, but there is a simple way to narrow down if you are sick.

He said, “One of the easy ways to kind of tell the difference, if you have a fever, it’s not allergies. That’s a nice easy one, but a lot of times they can mimic each other.”

Big changes increase stress on the heart of those with cardiovascular problems.

Allen said, “Anything that affects the lungs affects the heart. Anything affects the heart, affects the lungs.”

He continued saying, “The temperature’s up and down. Certainly it can, like I said before, plays havoc on our lungs and that can affect the heart, especially if you have congestive heart failure or those types of things. It can be a little bit more difficult to account for the heart to pump the blood like it should, and then it can result in some acute effects of that, which may require some medical attention.”

With the temperatures so warm, the Five Rivers Metroparks closed the ice rink for the remainder of Tuesday.