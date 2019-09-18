Large pumpkins surviving hot and dry conditions

Ohio is among the top nine pumpkin producing states in America. The growing season was off to a late start due to abundant rain early in June.

Joe Fulton is the production manager at Fulton Farms. He said pumpkins require 80-120 growing days.

“We started out with a really wet spring so it made it a little difficult getting the seed into the ground,” Fulton said.

Some of the seeds were planted late.

“We have enough out there luckily that we’ll have plenty for the fall here,” Fulton said.

Thousands of pumpkins are still growing across 70 acres. In hot and dry conditions.

“We luckily have a center pivot irrigation system in our fields,” Fulton said. “We’re able to control the moisture content in the ground and keep the plants growing.”

One seed will produce a vine with 2-3 pumpkins. One of the larger varieties sold at Fulton Farms is the cow pumpkin.

“They get up to 600-800 pounds if you grow them just on a single vine

If a kid can guess the weight of one the largest cow pumpkins, they will win a free piece of candy.

Fulton Farms is already selling pumpkins. The hayrides start the weekend of September 28.