DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Strong winter storms can strike, dumping heavy snow, and catching drivers and residents off guard, but you should always prepare to stay safe with a supply kit.

Joel Smith, Director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency said, “Murphy’s Law says that when you’re not ready, that’s when the emergency is going to hit you. It’s just like having a first aid kit. Some things you just never know when you’re going to need them.”

Sliding off the road can keep you stranded for hours, so non-perishable foods, water, jumper cables, blankets, and flashlights are important to keep in your car.

Jeff Lewis, Miami County EMA emergency management specialist said, “FEMA tries to tell people if you can make a kit that allows you to stay kind of self-sufficient for at least 72 hours, that’s the best case scenario. They want to have enough water, food, supplies.

If the power goes out in your house, having those supplies are recommended, but trying to find a way to heat your home is equally important, and certain methods come with their own risks.

Smith said, “Problems with carbon monoxide poisoning arise when people move generators inside, try to heat themselves with their gas stove.”

Checking on people who are vulnerable is an easy way to be a friendly neighbor, and potentially save a life.

Lewis said, “When power goes out, checking on your neighbors, making sure you have elderly neighbors or neighbors with illnesses, you know, sickness, anything like that. Double checking on them because if you’re feeling the effects, then they are definitely feeling the effects.”

Lewis and Smith also recommend going to a public place to warm up, and include your pets in your preparedness kit.