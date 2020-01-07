How to set up weather alerts on the Storm Team 2 Weather App

MAIMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Only tornado, snow squall, and flash flood warnings are issued through the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.

Through the National Weather Service, these alerts will be sent directly to your smartphone.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency reported many complaints about too many WEA alerts for Flash Floods that were not life-threatening.

This year the National Weather Service will only send Flash Flood Warnings through the WEA if the tag considerable or catastrophic is included.

The Storm Team 2 Weather App is customizable. You can pick 21 different watches and warning notifications available on your phone.

Once you have downloaded the app you will want to select follow my location. Weather alerts will be specific to your location, not just where you live in the Miami Valley.

On the homepage select the menu in the top right corner.

Select the drop-down menu

In settings, you will find customizable notifications.

select settings

There are 21 types of weather notifications you can select.

select weather notification types

This weekend you will want to make sure Severe, Flooding and Wind notifications are turned on.

select from 21 different weather alerts

Notifications will only be sent if inclement weather is tracking toward you. There is nothing wrong with leaving all the notifications turned on because the app will track alerts even if you are out of town.

You can also customize notification sounds.

select notification sounds

By selecting a voice saying the watch or warning issued.

customizable sounds

Once again make sure the app location is not set for one city.

check the location

Select follow me, so it doesn’t matter if you are at home or at an event in Cincinnati, your weather alerts will be accurate.

Select follow me

On the Maps/Radar screen, you can track the storms using Live Doppler 2 HD.

maps/radar

By clicking the three dots on the lower right corner of the screen you can also see the location of all the watches and warnings.

map layers

Select alerts and make sure the box is grey if you want to see it.

see the alerts on a map.

Your location is marked by the blue dot.

The latest video forecast from Storm Team 2 is also available on the app.

