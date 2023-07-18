DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Air pollution is one of the leading risk factors of death. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, outdoor air pollution contributes to 4.2 million deaths worldwide every year.

Canada is in the midst of a record-breaking wildfire season, just beginning the seasonal peak, and we have been on the receiving end of on and off smoke in the Miami Valley.

Driven by the jet stream and weather pattern, the past few days have seen a low pressure eject smoke from Canada, carrying hazy conditions through the jet stream and making it here to the Miami Valley, and if you have noticed allergies acting up, wildfires could be the cause.

Charles Patterson, Clark County Combined Health District health commissioner, said, “The people who have allergies already have some inflammation.”

He added, “Smoke will continue to cause additional irritation. When you have swelling in the lungs, then you have less room for oxygen to get in and out. And so therefore it could cause some shortness of breath or tightness in someone’s chest.

There are more short term complications, but prolonged exposure to smoke can cause health problems down the road.

Ken Fletcher, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in Ohio, said, “In working outside or exercising outside a lot. They can start having some health problems, you know, it can cause coughing and wheezing, leave your lungs irritated, definitely can lead to infections.”

With sports beginning practice at the beginning of August, athletes will hit the field, but for those with pre-existing conditions, it could be a challenge.

Patterson said, “Those that have special conditions that we watch them a little bit more carefully here and that we have our rescue inhalers and other products available to make sure that we can maintain the health of our athletes.”

Wearing an N95 mask will help filter out some particulates if worn correctly. Experts say a surgical mask will not adequately protect you.