DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow, rain and thunderstorms have moved through the Miami Valley over the past week. The large swings in temperatures and air masses could be to blame for allergy and sinus problems.

With temperatures rising to 80 over the weekend, and 50s in the forecast the next few days, plants will react to the swing and cause issues for those with allergy and sinus problems.

Regional Medical Director for Premier Health Dr. Joseph Allen said, “Temperature plays a role in that, daylight, so the amount of daylight during the day plays a role in that as well. So as the days get a little bit longer, the temperatures go up, the temperatures go down, it really kind of confuses the plants and then they start spewing out stuff that causes all kinds of issues for us. So yeah we see a lot of that when this happens.”

Some people are not affected by the change in temperatures – using natural remedies to help ease any potential symptoms – while others suffer sinus headaches and scratchy throats.

Tim Cermak, a University of Dayton student, said he doesn’t suffer from any allergy problems.“ No, not for me. I’m a big believer in the raw honey, and just being outside and never really having any issues with allergies or things like that, but I know other friends who do have issues getting sinuses and colds and things like that right around now.”



Similar to people experiencing joint pain when the barometric pressure drops, people with sinus problems experience pain when pressure falls.



Dr. Allen said, “Barometric pressure plays a role in that if you already have your sinuses a little plugged up, that pressure plays havoc. You really feel it kind of up in your sinuses and your face and your forehead, you get those sinus headaches, all of those kind of things. As the pressure changes it causes pressure issues and a gradient between the sinuses and the external environment and that gradient is felt as pain, pressure, all of those cool things that people note when they are having those allergy issues.”



Dr. Allen said that staying hydrated and taking a daily allergy medication should help with these symptoms. If they do not improve, he said that you should see a medical professional to deal with allergies and sinus problems.