DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN)- A record amount of rainfall has left behind standing water in parts of the Miami Valley, which creates ripe breeding grounds for mosquitos and disease.



Water is where mosquitos breed, and with heavy rainfall this weekend, there is a lot of it.

The West Nile Virus is found in birds, but if a mosquito bites a bird, it can then transmit the virus to other animals like humans through a mosquito bite. With no vaccine, there is only one way you can protect yourself from the virus.



Larry Shaffer, Director of Environmental Health at the Clark County Combined Health District said, “Wear long sleeves where practical, as weather permits. Use an EPA-approved repellent such as DEET and then also avoid going outside when activity is highest such as early mornings or late evenings.”



One way the county works to help limit the spread of the virus is to set up traps in standing water and test for the virus, spraying those that test positive for the virus.



Shaffer said, “Lots of public entities spray for mosquitos at nighttime. We do that as well in response to when we find West Nile Virus.”



He continued, “We apply the product at night, and so it does kill flying mosquitos. It leaves absolutely no residual. Once it dissipates in the air it’s gone. It’s not harmful to humans, pets, or livestock.”



Spraying, however, is the least effective mosquito management tool. The best tool is through residents working together to eliminate the problem.



Shaffer said, “The most effective way is to get rid of the standing water where mosquitoes breed. That’s why we need the help with all of the citizens and residents of Clark County to get rid of the standing water.”



Shaffer also said that July, August and September is when they see the most cases of West Nile Virus.