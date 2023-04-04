DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In March, Dayton saw nearly double the normal amount of precipitation for the month, saturating the ground and making trees weaker and prone to falling in high winds.

Rick Garuckas, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Cleveland said, “Kind of spongy nature of the soil allows their roots to become weaker.”

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when winds are over 58 miles per hour or hail is an inch or greater in diameter. With strong storms possible Wednesday a saturated ground, and roots in a pool of water it won’t take much to knock some trees over.

Garuckas said, “Pine trees, for example, which are shallow rooted, are very susceptible to blowing over during high winds. They can even blow over with 40 mile per hour winds, if you have saturated soil.”

This past Friday, a 13-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was struck and killed by an oak tree at home when a severe warned storm moved through.

Garuckas said, “Even though a warning was issued, there was still a fatality. So that just goes to show how it is important to take these warnings just as seriously as you would a tornado warning.”

When you are not at home you should know where to shelter in case of a warning.

Sandy Mackey, Ohio EMA Public Affairs Chief said, “Any place that you’re going in a school, in a store, just make sure you can see where the shelters are at. And always, always listen to the warnings.”

Just like a tornado warning, the basement is the best place to be in a severe thunderstorm warning, or the innermost room on the lowest floor.