WEST CARROLLTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Temperatures are going to be chilly in the Miami Valley this upcoming weekend. The lower temperatures will have many residents turning the heat on, but some heating units can be dangerous if not used correctly.

Temperatures in the Miami Valley will decrease from the upper 80s early into the week all the way down to the lower 40s overnight by the weekend.

For people who have to resort to using space heaters, they are one of the leading causes of heating fires in the United States. Space heaters must be three feet away from any combustible object and plugged in directly to the wall to avoid a fire. They should never be left unattended.

“The good space heaters have the tip protection, so if they tip over, they’re automatically turned off,” said Michael Long, fire inspector, city of West Carrollton. “Number one rule is don’t use them unless you’re home. And with the space heater, don’t just turn them on and leave because that is that will cause a problem.”

Wood fires are a great way to keep a home warm in the winter, but getting the chimney cleaned out before using it can prevent your home from catching fire.

“Chimney builds up creosote inside the flue. And if you don’t clean that out, it’ll build up and it’ll build up and eventually it’ll get so hot that it’ll actually cause a fire inside your chimney,” said Long.

If you are unsure if you are heating your home safely, fire departments can inspect your property.

“If you have any questions, obviously call the fire department. Well, with home inspections, we do those. We come out, take a look at your home, look at your smoke detectors placement, see if it’s okay. I mean, that’s what we’re here for. We want everybody to be safe,” says Long.

Getting a tune up on your furnace will not only remove any toxins inside, but extend the life of the furnace itself.

