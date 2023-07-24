SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN)- The Miami Valley this week may see its first 3-day stretch of 90-degree temperatures this year, but as you hydrate and try to stay cool yourself, it is important to do the same for animals to prevent heat exhaustion.

As the summer flies by, we are in prime “county fair” season. With temperatures expected to get into the mid 90s by the end of the week, the Clark County Fair is prepared for the heat in their barns.

“The ability to run a fan or to produce shade by those roofs and everything is just a great situation,” said Dean Blair, executive director of the Clark County Fairgrounds. “The kids just need to make sure they keep plenty of water into their pens and to their animals and I know they’ll do that.”

Heat exhaustion symptoms range from species to species, but a few common signs are shallow, fast breathing, panting excessively and becoming sluggish. Providing shade and water is the best way to help an animal with heat exhaustion before calling a veterinarian.

Kaitlin Beecraft, education & outreach manager at SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center said, “If your pet is incapacitated or if they’re not recovering from that sort of heavy breathing, excessive panting, things like that. And then at that point, it’s good to call your vet.”

While we are in the dog days of summer, it’s not best to walk your dog during the day as blacktop temperatures can surpass 130 degrees with an air temperature of 93 degrees.

“You can also check the temperature of the pavement before you take your dogs on sidewalks or streets,” said Beecraft. “Just put your palm down. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for their paws.”

And just like you wouldn’t with a child, don’t forget about your pets in the car.

“Even if you’re only running into the grocery store or something for just a minute,” said Beecraft, “with the heat like this, your car’s basically an oven.”