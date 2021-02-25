February Full Moon Earning Its Name

The February full moon is earning its name this year.

This month’s full moon is called the Full Snow Moon. The moon will officially be full Saturday morning at 3:19 am, but will appear full Thursday night through Sunday morning.

The name “Snow Moon” comes due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February. On average, February is the United States’ snowiest month, according to data from the National Weather service. Locally, we have received 14.8″ of snow this month, and that is 9.7″ above our average monthly snowfall so far.

We did have an unseasonably warm day Wednesday, as high temperatures soared to 58-degrees in Dayton. A lot of the snow is melting away quickly. And we expect additional snow melt as we head through the weekend. High temperatures will run above normal through that time, and overnight lows will also stay above freezing.

We do expect clouds to thicken up Friday night, as the Snow Moon officially becomes full. Showers are even in the forecast during that time, and another round of clouds and rain are expected Saturday night. For that reason, the best chance at catching a glimpse of the moon will be Thursday night, which is just before it’s 100% full.

The nearly full moon setting in Troy Thursday morning.

The next full moon will occur March 28th, and is known as the Worm Moon. This, as the ground begins to thaw, and worms emerge after a long winter.