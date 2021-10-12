ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Black walnut and buckeye leaves are falling across the Miami Valley. While the majority of the foliage is still very green.

The Regional Manager of Conservation for Five Rivers MetroParks, Grace Dietsch, said many of the trees are still taking advantage of the warm temperatures and the rain we saw last week.

“Those trees are still photosynthesizing which is how they make food. All tree leaves have pigment in them so right now you’re seeing chlorophyll which is the green pigment,” Dietsch said.

Dayton is losing more than two minutes of daylight each day through the fall. Dietsch said the leave color will change as we continue to lose daylight.

“Chlorophyll is no longer needed so that pigment goes away which leaves behind the yellows and the reds and the purples that we will see in the fall,” Dietsch said.

Dry sunny days and cool nights will also bring out the other colors in the leaves.

“The trees also need those cooler temperatures to all signal to the tree, it’s starting to be wintertime. It’s time to shed our leaves so that it doesn’t get any kind of frost damage or anything,” Dietsch said.

Temperatures fall into the 50s tonight, but highs will still be near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will come through Friday bringing cooler and drier conditions to the Miami Valley. The weekend looks like it will be the perfect weather to signal to the trees it’s time to let the other colors shine.

