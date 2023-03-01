DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – February featured everything from tornadoes to record warm temperatures, with the exception one key component: the winter weather.

Spring leaped ahead, bringing warmer weather early in the year, keeping the snow column nearly empty for February. Snowfall for the month totaled just 0.1”, a feat that has not happened since 1949, when just a trace of snow was recorded.

Following the fifth warmest January, February has come in with the 3rd warmest February on date with an average temperature of 40.9 degrees, just under a degree below the top spot of 41.7 degrees. 32.8 degrees is the normal average temperature.

So warm that 2023 now holds the majority of record high temperatures in the month of February, totaling 4 records. Residents around the Miami Valley have been using the time wisely to get outside and soak up the sun.

Dayton Resident Nancy Conrad said, “Of course, loving this weather,” when asked how she felt about the current weather conditions.

“Sit out back on the deck and have a glass of wine at night, grill out,” Conrad said.

There is still plenty of time left to see winter weather. Going into the middle of March, we expect to see below normal temperatures.