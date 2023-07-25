DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crops have been taking off with the cool temperatures we have seen in the Miami Valley this summer.

Bruce Fisher, Fulton Farms event coordinator, said, “The crops look a lot stronger and better this year.”

The 2023 growing season has been a mild, but considerably better growing season than 2022. Corn and soybean conditions are much improved compared to this time last year, with a majority of the crops in the fair, good, or excellent category, and that is a result of good timing for showers and storms allowing farmers get out and work in the fields.

Glenn Monnin, owner of Monnin Fruit Farms, said, “We haven’t had to have the water hardly at all this year. It’s just been the timely rains and we really love those. But, you know, it’s been an adequate summer for us. We haven’t had any droughts, we haven’t had any long dry spells. So we’ve been lucky.”

An early cold snap in the winter had destroyed some strawberry and raspberry crops, but overall things have been going well for Monnin.

Monnin said, “I’m about 80% satisfied with the way things have gone this year.”

He added, “It’s always a gamble in this business which crops are going to do well and all depends on the weather.”

For Fulton Farms, they have seen their crops take off this year, and can barely keep them available at their market.

Fisher said, “Right now we’re in heavy into the corn season and we our guys go out in the field 2 to 3 times a day and fill our pull trailer completely for corn, and it’s usually gone by the end of the day.”

There are thunderstorms in the forecast over the next 7 days along with heat and humidity, and an acre of corn plants gives off 3 to 4 thousand gallons of water a day, increasing humidity and making the next few days just a bit more uncomfortable.