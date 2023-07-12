DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — All of the ingredients came together to drop 7 to 9 inches of rain in the Northeast this past week. Could something like the flooding seen in the Northeast happen in the Miami Valley?

The system that impacted the Northeast formed on the east side of the Appalachian Mountains, where cyclones are more likely to form than in Dayton.

A jet stream displaced cold air from the north and transported warm moist air from the ocean causing a low to form through cyclogenesis. The slow moving system transported high levels of water vapor from the Atlantic Ocean, along with an influx of vorticity into the Northeast to create a train of showers over the past 3 days.

The terrain only worsened the problem.

“The terrain up in interior New England didn’t help,” National Weather Service Wilmington Meteorologist Matthew Campbell said. “You know, when you have mountains, hills and stuff, channel water down certain pathways that can cause problems.”

While the Miami Valley is less likely to see cyclogenesis occur, a catastrophic amount of rainfall is always possible, even in your typical summer storm.

“Anywhere in the Miami River Valley could get, you know, five inches of rain with any particular thunderstorm event. That’s not out of the question, but in terms of the synoptic situation that setup over the northeast, again, the Ohio Valley is not in a favorable position for that to happen,” Campbell said.

While it is rare to see 7 to 9 inches in one storm, the Miami Valley could see heavy rain from on and off thunderstorm chances over the next seven days.